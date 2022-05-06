TS Governor seeks report on Saroonagar Honour killing

Hyderabad: Reacting to the Honour killing of one Billipuram Nagaraju, who had married the girl of other community , Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan today directed the State government to send a detailed report on the ghastly murder.

It may be mentioned here that Nagaraju was butchered on Wednesday night with a centering iron rod and knife at Panjala Anilkumar Colony under Saroornagar police limits of Rachakonda police commissionerates on Wednesday. However the police arrested the two accused in the case.

The lovers got married in Arya Samaj office located in Lal Darwaza in Old City on January 31 this year. The Saroornagar police nabbed the offenders within 24 hours and sent to court concerned for judicial custody.