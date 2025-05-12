TS Haj panel chief Pasha blames ‘irresponsible’ media coverage for drop in pilgrim applications this year

Hyderabad: Who is to blame for the drop in the number of applications received for Haj 2025 and the subsequent cancellations by the selected pilgrims? It is none but the media, specifically the irresponsible sections of it.

This is what the Chairman of the Telangana State Haj Committee, Syed Ghulam Afzal Biabani Khusro Pasha, believes. He has squarely blamed the media – particularly electronic and social media – for the decline in the number of Haj applications this year and the high number of cancellations by selected pilgrims. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Pasha expressed deep concern over the role of the media in spreading fear and misinformation, which, he said, has discouraged people from undertaking the sacred pilgrimage.

Without mincing words, Pasha stated that irresponsible and exaggerated media coverage of last year’s Haj has severely dented public confidence this year. The panic created by the media through unverified reports has led many to fear for their safety. “As a result, people are backing out, even after paying their installments.”

He cited specific instances of misleading reporting. One such case involved the tragic death of two individuals who were stuck in a lift in Bihar. Although the deceased were not from Telangana, several media outlets incorrectly reported that two pilgrims from Telangana had died. This, according to Pasha, caused unnecessary panic among families in the state who had relatives preparing for or already on the pilgrimage.

In another disturbing example, Pasha referred to an incident in Afghanistan where a young boy was killed. Some media channels irresponsibly reported the victim as the son of a Telangana pilgrim, despite no such connection. “Such fake news stories, without proper verification, have created fear and anxiety among the public,” Pasha said. “People begin to think their lives and their families’ lives are at risk if they go for Haj.”

He also addressed the issue of transportation delays during last year’s pilgrimage. During the Haj period, traffic congestion between Makkah and Mina delayed pilgrim movement, a situation that was widely reported as a failure of the Telangana State Haj Committee. Pasha clarified that the delays were due to unavoidable traffic jams and had nothing to do with mismanagement by the committee. Nevertheless, the sensationalized media coverage painted a misleading picture of chaos and incompetence, further discouraging prospective pilgrims.

According to Pasha, the impact of these reports has been severe. For Haj 2025, the Committee received only 9,061 applications, a drop of more than 2,000 compared to the previous year. Alarmingly, 2,400 of those who were selected have now cancelled their plans, despite many of them already having paid the first and second installments. “When I asked them why they are pulling out at this stage, they told me they are afraid of extreme heat, overcrowding, and poor arrangements – all fears fueled by media coverage,” Pasha said.

The Chairman criticized the media for neglecting their responsibility to report facts. “Instead of motivating and supporting the pilgrims, the media has created an atmosphere of fear,” he said. “This is not only disheartening but also irresponsible. You should report the truth, not fabricate or sensationalize incidents.”

He was, however, clear in stating that the media has every right to question the functioning of the Haj Committee and highlight any legitimate concern. Constructive criticism is necessary and welcome, he noted. “But there is a fine line between holding an organization accountable and spreading falsehoods. Unfortunately, that line is being crossed too often”, he regretted.

Sending out a veiled warning to those who engage in such reporting, Pasha said, “You will have to answer for your actions in the Hereafter. Creating panic without verifying facts is not just bad journalism – it is a disservice to the community,” he remarked.

Acknowledging the power of the media, Pasha urged it to exercise caution and responsibility when reporting on matters of faith and public welfare. He appealed to journalists to present accurate, verified information that helps rather than harms. “The Haj is a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual journey for many. Let us not rob people of that experience through fear-mongering and false narratives,” he said.

Pasha reaffirmed the Telangana State Haj Committee’s commitment to ensuring safe and efficient arrangements for all pilgrims and said every effort is being made to restore public trust and confidence.