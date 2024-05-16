TS LAWCET, PGLCET exams to be conducted in 3 sessions: Check details

Hyderabad: In response to the surge in applications, the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) will be conducted in three sessions instead of two.

The common entrance exam was originally scheduled for June 3.

According to the press release, TS LAWCET for the 3-Year Degree Course will be conducted in two sessions, from 09:00 AM to 10:30 AM and 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM, respectively.

Whereas, TS LAWCET for the 5-Year Integrated Degree Course and TS PGLCET for the LL.M. Course will be held from 04:00 PM to 05:30 PM.

Furthermore, the last date for registering and submitting applications with a late fee of Rs. 2000 is May 20. Additionally, candidates who have already submitted their applications are given the opportunity to edit their applications from May 20 to May 25.

If applicants have further inquiries, they can visit https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/.