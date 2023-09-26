TS Minorities Commission initiates probe into mysterious death of medico

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Commission, under the leadership of Chairman Tariq Ansari, has taken a step to investigate the mysterious death of house surgeon Arshiya Anjum.

Arshiya, a brilliant final-year MBBS student and the only child of her parents, tragically passed away under mysterious circumstances while pursuing her medical education in Himachal Pradesh.

The concerned authorities have been instructed to prepare a team, led by a senior official, that will travel to Himachal Pradesh to conduct an in-depth investigation into the incident.

Chairman Tariq Ansari has written letters to Telangana’s Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar, DGP of Himachal Pradesh, and the Superintendent of Police in Mandi district, all urging for a thorough examination of the case.

Additionally, a letter has been addressed to the Head of the Department at Sri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, with a request to provide details and the post-mortem report regarding the medications administered to Arshiya Anjum before October 12.

Arshiya’s untimely death has left her parents devastated, and they have expressed serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Dissatisfied with the initial report provided by the medical college and hospital, the Minorities Commission has sought a more comprehensive investigation, including a detailed post-mortem report, to uncover the truth behind this tragic incident.