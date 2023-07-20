TS PGECET 2023 counselling schedule released

Hyderabad: The counselling schedule for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Entrance Test (PGECET) 2023, facilitating admission to Master of Engineering, Master of Technology, Master of Architecture, M.Pharm, and Pharma D programmes, has been released today. The counselling process will be conducted in two phases, with a notification set to be issued on July 28.

Candidates are required to register online from July 31 to August 18, and the certificate verification process will take place from August 7 to 19. On August 20, the verification of special category certificates will be carried out, and the list of eligible registered candidates will subsequently be released. The web options can be exercised from August 21 to 23, while August 24 will be dedicated to the opportunity for editing web options. Seat allotment is scheduled for August 26, and the reporting of candidates at their respective colleges must be done between August 28 and 30.

The second phase of counselling will have its web notification issued on September 4, followed by online registration and certificate verification from September 4 to 8. The list of eligible registered candidates will be published on September 10. The option to use web options will be available on September 11 and 12, with the option to modify web options being provided on September 13. Seat allotment for the second phase is planned for September 16, and the reporting and admission process will be conducted in the respective colleges from September 19 to 23. Classes for the second phase will commence from September 19.

Prospective candidates seeking admissions to the aforementioned PG programmes are advised to refer to the official website (click here) for detailed instructions and procedures pertaining to the counselling process.