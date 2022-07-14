TS POLYCET 2022 results declared

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 results were declared on Wednesday.

A total of 1,04,362 students appeared the exam, in which 79,038 (75.73%) candidates in MPC and 79,117 (75.8%) qualified in the MBiPC streams with over 75 per cent of candidates qualifying the entrance test.

Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education Navin Mittal and State Board of Technical Educational and Training Secretary C Srinath released the results.

Gujjula Varshitha, a resident of Tulasi Nagar in Karimnagar district secured the first rank in MPC stream while Kallivarapu Chandra Shekar of Medchal-Malkajgiri district achieved the first rank in MBiPC stream.

The rank cards along with scanned copies of OMR sheets of the candidates have been made available on the websites https://polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in or https://polycetts.nic.in, or www.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.