TSBIE gears up to conduct intermediate examinations

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is gearing up to conduct the intermediate examinations. The board has made elaborate arrangements for the examination.

This year, over nine lakh students are going to appear for the examination. The board has arranged around 25000 invigilators along with 150 flying squads.

Intermediate exams expected to be easy

As the board is going to conduct the examination based on 70 percent syllabus, it is expected that the examination will be easier. Apart from reducing the syllabus, the board is going to give ample choice in the exam paper.

Both these factors are likely to help students in scoring better marks in the examination.

After a gap of two COIVD-dominated years, this year, most of the syllabus has been completed in in-person classes. The dependency on the online classes was very less.

Concern of heatwave

Although the maximum temperature in Hyderabad and many other districts have come down significantly, there are still chances of rise in temperature.

As the timing of the examination will be 9 a.m. to 12 noon, students have to leave the examination hall when the temperature will be at its peak.

Hall tickets can be downloaded online

The examination is going to begin on May 6. The hall tickets can be downloaded online from the website of TSBIE.

Steps to download hall tickets