TSBIE likely to release intermediate exam results by June 24

Hyderabad: The results of the intermediate examinations are likely to be released by June 24. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) is gearing up to start spot evaluation.

The spot evaluation of the answer sheets will begin on May 7 at 14 camps located across the state.

Arrangements for intermediate examinations

Meanwhile, TSBIE has made elaborate arrangements for the examinations that began today.

This year, over nine lakh students are going to appear for the examination. Out of them, 4,64,626 belong to first-year whereas, 4,42,767 are second-year students.

The board has arranged around 25000 invigilators along with 150 flying squads. As the timing of the examination is 9 a.m. to 12 noon, no student will be allowed to enter the examination hall after 9 a.m.

A control room has also been established for clarifications regarding the examination. It can be contacted by dialing the telephone number 040-24600110 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. till May 24.

Hall tickets can be downloaded online

The examination is going to begin on May 6. The hall tickets can be downloaded online from the website of TSBIE.

Steps to download hall tickets