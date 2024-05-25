TSMC cracks down on quacks in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown, the Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) has conducted inspections at the centers of unqualified quacks operating in the Chintal, Shapur, and IDPL areas of Hyderabad. The council aimed to take action against these individuals who are putting lives at risk by providing medical treatment without the necessary qualifications, said officials.

The inspections, carried out by eight-member teams, revealed that people were being treated by these quacks, who were found to be prescribing high-dose antibiotics and using various surgical equipment. The fake doctors had even set up medical shops and diagnostic centers in connection with their unlawful practices.

“People should not risk their health by seeking medical treatment from such unqualified quacks,” warned the TSMC members.

They further stated that they would submit their inquiry report to the council and the district medical and health officer and take necessary actions to shut down these centers and ensure the registration of FIRs against the fake doctors.

The inspection was led by Dr. Pratibha Lakshmi, Dr. Kiran Kumar, Dr. Sunny Davis, Dr. Imran Ali, Dr. K. Vishnu, and Pandu, among others.

It is known that the members of the Telangana State Medical Council have been conducting inspections at the centers of fake doctors for the past few weeks. So far, around fifty FIRs have been registered; yesterday, two fake doctors were remanded and sent to Chanchalguda Jail.

These fake doctors, who claim to be rural doctors, are also present in our big city of Hyderabad. On Friday, for the first time, the members of the Medical Council conducted inspections in Hyderabad.