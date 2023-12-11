TSPSC chairman resigns after CM orders revamp of group exams

Hyderabad: Chairman of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) B Janardan Reddy has resigned. His decision has been accepted by the governor and forwarded to the Chief Advisory Council.

Hours before he resigned, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy called for a comprehensive review and reorganisation of the TSPSC’s examination programme. The Chief Minister’s Office issued a directive for the TSPSC chairman to attend a subsequent review meeting, bringing detailed reports on the jobs filled by the TSPSC since the inception of Telangana State and the notifications issued.

Also Read Congress calls on President to dissolve TSPSC

Congress leaders have been demanding removal of B Janardan Reddy as chairman of TSPSC after it faced intense scrutiny over the leakage and postponement of competitive examination papers conducted by the TSPSC, leading to widespread confusion and frustration among the unemployed youth of Telangana.

Earlier today, Revanth Reddy, during the meeting with Janardan Reddy, asked for major policy revision. The focus, he said, should be towards streamlining the TSPSC’s operational framework and the effective conduct of its examinations.

The state government’s decision to revamp the entire examination schedule for groups I, II, III, and IV reflects a commitment to address the issues head-on and restore faith in the examination system. As Telangana grapples with these challenges, the focus remains on ensuring the integrity and fairness of the TSPSC’s operations, crucial for the future of the state’s aspiring professionals.