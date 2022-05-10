Hyderabad: BJP workers protest against inclusion of Urdu in TSPSC exams

Hyderabad: Workers of the Bharatiya Janatha Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday organised a protest at the Hyderabad district collectorate against the Telangana government’s move to allow candidates appearing for Group I examinations of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to answer in Urdu besides English and Telugu.

The party’s workers have demanded that the state government withdraw its decision to conduct group-1 exams in Urdu medium. They alleged that the State government decided to conduct the exams in the Urdu medium under pressure from its ally, the AIMIM party, and is a clear case of ‘favoritism’ to one section of the society.

They also claimed that the move would jeopardize the chances of Hindus getting Group-I posts.

The issue of Urdu inclusion in the Group I exams has created a heated tussle between the BJP and the ruling TRS. Karimnagar MP and the party’s state president Bandi Sanjay had also promised that if and when BJP comes to power, their government will remove candidates who chose Urdu as their medium in the exam.

Telangana minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday responded to the saffron party’s demands and said that Urdu, like Telugu, is an official language recognized by the constitution of India, and asked what the problem was with the government conducting Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exams in Urdu.