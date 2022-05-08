TSPSC exams: KTR attacks opponents of Urdu inclusion, terms them ‘bigots’

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday said that Urdu, like Telugu, is an official language recognised by the constitution of India, and asked what the problem was with the government conducting Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exams in Urdu.

KTR responded to many Twitter users during his #AskKTR session on Sunday. One tweet posted by user KS Ravishankar asked the minister his opinions on TSPSC exams being conducted in Urdu. “Exam can be written and Urdu and correction will be done in Urdu. It is like a person serving food and eating it too,” the user commented.

In response, KTR said, “Govt of India and many states also conduct recruitment exams in Urdu including UPSC. So what’s the problem? Please don’t be influenced by the propaganda of bigots.”

Recently, the state government allowed candidates appearing for Group 1 examinations of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to answer in Urdu besides English and Telugu.

The state BJP on Wednesday had demanded that the state government withdraw its decision to conduct group-1 exams in Urdu medium. It alleged that the State government decided to conduct the exams in the Urdu medium under pressure from its ally, the AIMIM party.

Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind had alleged that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was indulging in politics of appeasement of minority community for his vote bank.

Arvind also claimed that such a move would jeopardise the chances of Hindus getting Group-I posts.

“All the important positions will be handled by Muslims and Hindus will get Group 2, Group 3, and Group 4. By getting half and full one mark more they (Muslims) will become ‘Teesmarkhan’ and we (Hindus) will become their slaves,” the BJP MP said.

The BJP MP claimed that such a move would encourage favouritism as both the candidate and the evaluator would be of the same community and said that it would take away “transparency.”