TSPSC Exams: Police bans assembly of 4 or more persons near centres

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police prohibited the assembly of four or more persons up to 200 metres around centres for TSPSC- CBRT exams to various gazetted and non-gazetted posts in the Ground Water Department set to be held from July 18 to July 21.

The orders will be in place from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm at all the examination centres, the police said in a statement.

Police officers on duty, military personnel on duty, home guards on duty, educational department flying squad an bonafide funeral processions are exempted from the order.

Those violating the orders shall be liable for prosecution Under Section 144 CrPC, the police said.