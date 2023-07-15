TSPSC Exams: Police bans assembly of 4 or more persons near centres

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 15th July 2023 7:05 pm IST
Telangana: Hall tickets for Group IV exam to be out on June 24
TSPSC logo

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police prohibited the assembly of four or more persons up to 200 metres around centres for TSPSC- CBRT exams to various gazetted and non-gazetted posts in the Ground Water Department set to be held from July 18 to July 21.

BookMyMBBS

The orders will be in place from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm at all the examination centres, the police said in a statement.

Also Read
TSPSC Group II exam: Holiday on Aug 29, 30 for schools functioning as centres

Police officers on duty, military personnel on duty, home guards on duty, educational department flying squad an bonafide funeral processions are exempted from the order.

MS Education Academy

Those violating the orders shall be liable for prosecution Under Section 144 CrPC, the police said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 15th July 2023 7:05 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button