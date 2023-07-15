TSPSC Group II exam: Holiday on Aug 29, 30 for schools functioning as centres

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared holidays for all the educational institutions that have been designated as centres for the conduct of the TSPSC’s Group-II services recruitment examination on August 29 and 30.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has pushed for a holiday for conducting the exam as they are scheduled on working days.

As per a memo issued by the education department, 5.5 lakh candidates will be appearing for the Group-II examination this time.

District collectors, State Council of Higher Education, Commissioners of Collegiate, Technical and Intermediate Education, Board of Intermediate Education Secretary, and Director of School Education have been asked to take necessary action.