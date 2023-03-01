Telangana: TSPSC releases dates for Group II examinations

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released the dates for the Group 2 examinations on Tuesday.

According to the official statement released by the commission, “TSPSC Group 2 exams will be conducted on August 29-30. Candidates who are going to appear in this exam can download their hall tickets a week before the exam, do visit the official website.”

As per the official notification released on the TSPSC website, the main written examination is scheduled to be held from June 5 to June 10. In Hyderabad, the examination will be held on June 12.

The main examination will be conducted in English, Telugu and Urdu Languages.

Earlier, the Public Service Commission Hyderabad announced the schedule for the Group-1 Mains exam for TSPSC on 31 January 2023.