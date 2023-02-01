Telangana: TSPSC Group-1 Main exams to commence on June 5

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) made an announcement on Tuesday that the Group-1 Main examination will commence on June 5.

The examination will be held in English, Telugu, and Urdu languages, from June 5 to 10, and again on June 12 in Hyderabad.

The papers, except General English, shall be answered in English, Telugu, or Urdu as chosen by the candidates.

It has been announced that the questions in the qualifying paper, General English, will be at the 10th standard level.

The commission has further announced that the marks obtained in the English test will be taken into consideration while deciding the ranks.

Schedule for Group I mains

The main examinations are scheduled to begin from 10 am to 1 pm.

General English (Qualifying Test) on June 5

Paper-I General Essay on June 6

Paper-II – History, Culture and Geography on June 7

Paper -III – Indian Society, Constitution and Governance on June 8

Paper -IV – Economy and Development on June 9

Paper- V – Science & Technology and Data Interpretation on June 10