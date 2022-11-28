TSPSC Group 2, 3,4: Job notifications likely to be issued in December

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is likely to issue job notifications to fill up Group 2, 3, and 4 vacancies in December.

After receiving the finance department’s approval for the recruitment, the commission is gearing up for issuing the notification for 726 Group 2, 1,373 Group 3, and 9,168 Group 4 vacancies.

In order to speed up the process of recruitment and issue notifications, the commission is holding meetings with officials of various government departments.

So far, the finance department has accorded permission to TSPSC to conduct recruitment for 61,804 vacancies.

Nod to fill 9168 TSPSC Group 4 jobs

On Friday, the Telangana government gave a nod to fill 9168 group 4 jobs through TSPSC.

As per the government order (GO), TSPSC shall take necessary steps for direct recruitment to the vacant posts by obtaining the requisite details from concerned Secretariat departments and Heads of Departments.

After reviewing the status of the direct recruitment vacancies in various categories in departments and institutions, the government accorded permission to fill 9168 vacancies.

Also Read TSPSC Group 1 prelims final answer key released

TSPSC group 4 job vacancies

The list of group 4 job vacancies identified by the government to be filled up by TSPSC is as follows

Post Number of vacancies Junior accountant 429 Junior assistant 6859 Junior auditor 18 Ward officer 1862

TSPSC group 1 results

Meanwhile, the results of recently held TSPSC group 1 prelims are expected to be released soon as the commission has already released both the answer key and OMR sheets.

Apart from Group 1 prelims final answer key and OMR answer sheets, TSPSC also uploaded the question paper on the website.

Those who clear prelims will be allowed to write TSPSC group 1 mains. The number of candidates who would be admitted to TSPSC mains would be 50 times the number of vacancies in each multi-zone.

The merit list will be prepared based on the candidates’ marks in the mains.