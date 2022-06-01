TSPSC Group I application deadline extended

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of TSPC Group I applications has been extended to June 4. The decision was taken to address the grievances received from the candidates.

Till Tuesday, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) received 3,35,143 applications for the examination.

Eligibility for TSPSC Group I recruitment

For most of the posts, the candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree. However, for the post of Regional Transport Officer in Transport Service, the candidates must hold a degree in Mechanical Engineering or Automobile Engineering or equivalent qualification whereas, for the post of Assistant Treasury Officer / Assistant Accounts Officer / Assistant Lecturer in the Training College and School (Treasuries and Accounts Service), they must hold a degree in commerce or economics or mathematics.

Apart from it, candidates must satisfy age criteria. They must be in the age group of 18-44 years as of July 1, 2022. However, for the posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police Category – II (Police Service), Deputy Superintendent of Jails (Men) (Jails Service), and Assistant Excise Superintendent (Excise Service), they must be in the age group of 21-33 years.

Preliminary, main exams

The preliminary test and main exam for TSPSC Group I are likely to be held in July/August and November/December 2022 respectively.

The exact dates of the examinations will be notified later.

The preliminary test will be objective type and it will be OMR based whereas, the written exam will be descriptive type.

List of TSPS Group I posts

Deputy Collector [ Civil Services, (Executive Branch)] Deputy Superintendent of Police Category – II (Police Service) Commercial Tax Officer (Commercial Tax Services) Regional Transport Officer (Transport Service) District Panchayat Officer (Panchayat Services) District Registrar (Registration Services) Deputy Superintendent of Jails (Men) (Jails Service) Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Labour Service) Assistant Excise Superintendent (Excise Service) Municipal Commissioner – Grade-II (Municipal Administrative Service) Assistant Director (Social Welfare) including District Social Welfare Officer (Social Welfare Service) District Backward Classes Welfare Officer including Assistant Director (District Backward Classes Development Officer) (Backward Classes Welfare Service) District Tribal Welfare Officer (Tribal Welfare Service). District Employment Officer (Employment Service) Administrative Officer including Lay Secretary & Treasurer Grade II (Medical & Health Services) Assistant Treasury Officer / Assistant Accounts Officer / Assistant Lecturer in the Training College and School (Treasuries and Accounts Service) Assistant Audit Officer (State Audit Service) Mandal Parishad Development Officer (Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Service).

How to apply for TSPSC Group I exams

Interested and eligible candidates need to complete One Time Registration (OTR) on the TSPSC website before applying for the Group I exams.

Those who have already completed OTR can apply using their TSPSC ID.

They have to pay the application process fee and examination fee of Rs. 200 and Rs. 120 respectively. However, candidates belonging to SC, ST, BC, EWS, PH, ex-servicemen of Telangana State, and unemployed applicants are exempted from payment of the examination fee.

For more details, candidates can read the details notification from the official website of TSPSC (click here).