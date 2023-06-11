TSPSC Group-I examination concluded peacefully across Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group-I preliminary examination was concluded successfully in 994 centres across the state on Sunday.

Around 380,032 candidates appeared for 503 Group-I posts. The examination began at 10:30 am and concluded at 1 in the noon.

A total of 2,159 aspirants attended while 3,293 registered for the examination at seven centres in Medak district.

No unwanted incident was reported in any part of the district during the course of the examination.

In Sangareddy district, 5,396 students appeared for the examination out of 8,654 registered in 27 examination centres.

In Siddipet district, 5,366 students out of 7,786 registered turned up at 20 centres.

The authorities were responsible for the smooth conduct of the examination did not allow aspirants to enter the examination hall who turned up late at the centre.

The Group-I preliminary examination had been cancelled by the commission following the leak of the TSPSC preliminary question paper. Along with Group-I preliminary exam, assistant executive engineer (AEE) and divisional accounts officer (DAO) examinations were also cancelled.