TSPSC Group I notification to be released soon

Hyderabad: Good news for persons who are looking for government jobs as Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is going to release Group I notification soon.

The notification will be released for 503 vacancies of Group I in 19 government departments in Telangana.

On Thursday, the commission also held a meeting with the officials of the departments. Another meeting is expected to be held on Saturday.

TSPSC Group I notification will be out after receiving indents

The commission is expected to issue notification within 10 days after receiving indents from the departments.

Meanwhile, TSPSC has decided to allow job aspirants to edit their one-time registration (OTR) on the commission’s website.

While filling the OTR, candidates have to provide study details of Class I to X which will prove their local status.

Upper age limit relaxed

Earlier, Chief Secretary of Telangana State Somesh Kumar issued a notification relaxing the upper age limit for government jobs in the state.

As per the notification, the age limit for the direct recruitments has been raised by 10 years. Now, the upper age limit for the aspirants who belong to the general category is 44 years. For Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Backward Classes (BCs), the new upper age limit will be 49 years. This will be 54 years for the differently-abled.

However, the relaxation is only applicable for the next two years and it will not be applicable to the post of uniform services which include police, excise, fire, prisons, forest department, etc.

Rush at coaching centers in Hyderabad

Ever since the announcement of recruitment for government jobs in Telangana, coaching centers in Hyderabad are witnessing a surge in inquiries.

Many coaching centers that are located at Ashok Nagar are gearing up to start the new batch for Group I, II coaching at the beginning of April 2022.

The centers are planning to start the preparation of both prelims and mains simultaneously. However, they will focus on prelims after the release of job notifications.