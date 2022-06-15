TSPSC group I prelims date announced

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is going to hold group I prelims examination on October 16, 2022. The examination will be conducted to fill 503 group I posts.

For the group I recruitment, the commission had received 3,80,202 applications.

While the prelims in going to be held in October, the main examinations for TSPSC group I are likely to be held in January or February 2023.

TSPSC Group I posts

As per the notification issued by the commission, the following are the list of the posts:

Deputy Collector [ Civil Services, (Executive Branch)] Deputy Superintendent of Police Category – II (Police Service) Commercial Tax Officer (Commercial Tax Services) Regional Transport Officer (Transport Service) District Panchayat Officer (Panchayat Services) District Registrar (Registration Services) Deputy Superintendent of Jails (Men) (Jails Service) Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Labour Service) Assistant Excise Superintendent (Excise Service) Municipal Commissioner – Grade-II (Municipal Administrative Service) Assistant Director (Social Welfare) including District Social Welfare Officer (Social Welfare Service) District Backward Classes Welfare Officer including Assistant Director (District Backward Classes Development Officer) (Backward Classes Welfare Service) District Tribal Welfare Officer (Tribal Welfare Service). District Employment Officer (Employment Service) Administrative Officer including Lay Secretary & Treasurer Grade II (Medical & Health Services) Assistant Treasury Officer / Assistant Accounts Officer / Assistant Lecturer in the Training College and School (Treasuries and Accounts Service) Assistant Audit Officer (State Audit Service) Mandal Parishad Development Officer (Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Service).

It is the first TSPSC group I recruitment in the Telangana State. The last group I notification was released in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

No interview for TSPSC group I posts

Recently, Telangana government had removed the interview system for the recruitment of TSPSC group I posts.

Earlier, the commission used to conduct interviews of the students who clear written examinations. The marks obtained by the aspirants in both exam and interview were considered to prepare the merit list.

However, after the government’s decision to do away with interview, the marks obtained in written will only be taken into consideration for preparing the merit list.