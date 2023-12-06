TSPSC Group II aspirants in dilemma over exam schedule

Hyderabad: Many individuals aspiring to appear for the upcoming Telangana State Public Service Commission’s (TSPSC) Group II examination on January 6 and 7 find themselves in a dilemma.

The TSPSC had reschedule the Group II services recruitment test in view of the recent Telangana Assembly Elections. Earlier, the test was scheduled for November 2 and 3. The applicants had requested the Commission to postpone the exam as several other competitive exams also scheduled to be held at the same time.

However, even now a section of the applicants is expressing hopes for a potential postponement of the examination, advocating for a comprehensive revamp of the TSPSC in alignment with the job calendar pledged by the Congress in its manifesto.

Shaik Akbar from Asifnagar emphasized the necessity for a revamped TSPSC before conducting any exams, echoing the promises made by Congress leaders in their political meetings. He stressed that exams should only proceed after the addition of jobs to the system.

Another aspirant Abdul Raheem said that he is hopeful that the new government will definitely reschedule the exams and it will align with the job calendar outlined in the Congress manifesto.

As the anxieties of TSPSC Group II aspirants grow, they await clarity on the examination schedule and express their desire for a fair and well-organized process that takes into account the challenges faced during the election campaigns.