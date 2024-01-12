TSPSC invites applications for chairman, panel members

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana is inviting applications to fill the positions of chairman and members at Telangana State Public Service Commission.

Eligible candidates can find sample application forms and detailed information about qualifications and other details for these positions on the official government website at www.telangana.gov.in, the government of Telangana said in a press release.

Interested and eligible candidates should submit their applications in the prescribed format, as per sample application, it said. Applications can be submitted online or via email to secy-ser-gad@telangana.gov.in before 5 pm on January 18, 2024.

The selection for these appointments will be carried out and the process will be overseen by a search committee.