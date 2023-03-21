TSPSC paper leak: SIT issues notice to BJP chief Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the city police investigating into the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leak case issued notices to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday.

Bandi Sanjay had alleged that several leaders of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are involved in the TSPSC exam paper leak that took place over a week ago. He said after obtaining question papers of the TSPSC exams, relatives of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) managed to get government posts.

Following his remarks, the SIT of the Hyderabad issued him a notice and asked him to submit all available information about the case. He is asked to appear before the SIT on 24 March. Previously, the SIT issued notice to state Congress president A Revanth Reddy after he said BRS minister KT Rama Rao had a role in the question paper leak case at a public meeting.

Revanth Reddy, however, said he has not yet received the SIT notice. He said he was not afraid of SIT notice and would share whatever evidence he has if a judicial probe is ordered in the case. The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president had said on Sunday that KTR’s personal assistant (PA) Tirupati and one of the key accused in the case, Rajasekhara Reddy, were friends.

He also claimed that Tirupati helped Rajasekhar Reddy get a job in the Telangana State Technological Services (TSTS) on outsourcing basis and later ensured he lands a job in Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) in a key role.

Rajasekhar Reddy is one of the two employees of TSPSC who have been arrested by the police for question paper leak. Rajasekhar Reddy, a network expert, allegedly copied question papers of several exams from confidential systems in the Commission and gave the same to Praveen Kumar, who then shared it with some aspirants for money.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) last week also cancelled three more examinations, including Group I Prelims, in the wake of leakage of question paper of an exam held to recruit assistant engineers. At a special meeting, the Commission took the decision to cancel the Group I Prelims conducted on October 16, 2022. Nearly 2.86 lakh aspirants of Group I posts appeared in the exam across the state.

The TSPSC also decided to conduct the re-exam for Group I Prelims on June 11, 2023. The examinations held for the recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) on January 22 and for Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO) on February 26 have also been cancelled.

The dates for the conduct of the two examinations will be announced later.