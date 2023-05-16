TSPSC to conduct Group I prelims exam on June 11

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced that the Group I prelims examination will be conducted on June 11, 2023, using the OMR-based offline format. The decision to conduct this examination comes after the notification for the recruitment of 503 Group I positions in the state was issued on April 26, 2022.

The initial phase of the examination process saw a remarkable response, with a total of 380,081 candidates submitting their applications for the exam that was held on October 16, 2022. Out of these candidates, 285,916 appeared for the examination. The commission meticulously evaluated the performance of the participants and subsequently selected 25,050 candidates who qualified for the mains.

However, a major setback occurred when the issue of question paper leak came to light. As a result, all examinations including the Group I Prelims were cancelled, and the commission announced fresh dates for the rescheduled exams. In response to the situation, the Telangana State Public Service Commission implemented significant changes within its structure.

To ensure the integrity of the examination process, the commission appointed B M Santosh as the Assistant Controller of Examinations, and N Jagadishwar as the Additional Secretary Controller of Examinations. Moreover, additional posts were approved to strengthen the commission’s functioning. As part of the reforms, all previous experts were replaced, and new question papers were meticulously prepared to guarantee fairness and accuracy.

In addition to these changes, the Telangana State Public Service Commission has introduced new rules and regulations for its employees. These measures aim to enhance efficiency and transparency within the commission’s office. Furthermore, a special strategy has been formulated to conduct the prelims examination on June 11, 2023, with utmost adherence to precautionary measures.

Candidates are strongly advised to disregard any rumours or misleading information and instead focus solely on their examination preparation. The commission assures all candidates that the examination will be conducted as per the scheduled date. It is of utmost importance for candidates to strictly adhere to the given instructions and guidelines to ensure a smooth and fair examination process.