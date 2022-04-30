TSRTC announces new bus passes for students preparing for competitive exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced the introduction of two new bus passes for students preparing for competitive exams.

The TSRTC’s statement said that there is a huge number of unemployed youths who travel to coaching classes using public transport daily and the move is to help them out as these passes offer a 20 percent discount on the ticket price.

The two new passes named GBT-ordinary and GBT-metro express would be available at Rs 2,800 and Rs 3,200 respectively after the discount of 20 percent.

The bus passes are available at any bus pass counter from Saturday. The candidates are required to admit a copy of their Aadhar card along with unemployment registration ID details or their coaching center ID card.