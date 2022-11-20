TSRTC completes health profile of 20,000 employees

Hyderabad: As part of its a month-long ‘Grand Health Challenge’ drive, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has sofar completed the health profile of its 20,000 employees across the State.

The drive is being conducted at 25 regions of TSRTC aimed at monitoring the health of employees and suggesting medical intervention whenever required. During the drive, employees will undergo health checkup which covers health profiling, diagnostic tests, clinical examination and consultation. The total employees having more than 50,000, including 4898 women employees will be covered under the drive.

In a press release, TSRTC chairman and Nizamabad rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan said the Corporation was providing the best medical facilities at its Tarnaka Hospital on par with the corporate hospitals and has modernised it for providing quality healthcare services to employees at free of cost.

Bajireddy Govardhan further said that the Tarnaka Hospital provides 24 hours pharmacy, diagnostic, cardiology and nephrology services. Apart from this, the Hospital is centrally monitoring through a digitized platform that will provide the necessary information and promote prevention.