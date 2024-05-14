TSRTC facilitates record 1.5 crore passengers to vote

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) witnessed a historic milestone as 1.50 crore passengers availed themselves of transport services to cast their votes in their respective hometowns.

This notable surge in passenger numbers sets a new record for the TSRTC, reflecting the significant turnout for voting across the state.

In an official press statement released on Monday, the corporation highlighted its efforts in organizing buses and additional facilities to accommodate the returning passengers.

Managing Director VC Sajjanar highlighted the corporation’s commitment to facilitating seamless travel for voters participating in the democratic process.

Special buses were meticulously arranged by the TSRTC to cater to individuals traveling to their native places for voting, both within the state and to other states.

Venturing out to fulfill his civic duty, Managing Director VC Sajjanar, accompanied by his family members, cast his vote in Kondapur on Monday. Following the voting process, he highlighted the significance of the constitutional right to vote, emphasizing its egalitarian nature that extends to all citizens, irrespective of caste, creed, or community affiliation.