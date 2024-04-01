TSRTC fast-tracks inclusion of more buses in tracking system

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is ramping up efforts to integrate all luxury, air-conditioned, and electric bus services into its exclusive vehicle tracking system network, TSRTC Gamyam.

Authorities have issued directives to depot managers to expedite the necessary measures for this initiative. Approximately 2000 buses, spanning from air-conditioned to electric variants, are slated for introduction this year in a phased manner.

Despite the launch of the app by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation last year, its functionality was limited to electric buses operating on the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) route. Efforts to extend the system across the entire vehicle fleet did not materialize initially.

Initially, the RTC authorities planned to equip newly introduced buses with the vehicle tracking system. Initially implemented in long-distance buses like AC, Express, and Super Luxury, the intention was to subsequently install the system in city buses.

Officials reveal that nearly 500 non-AC electric buses are set to join the vehicle fleet by August this year, replacing older metro deluxe buses. Additionally, more new electric buses are being procured on a hire basis.

In parallel, the corporation is acquiring 565 diesel buses. With this acquisition, approximately 2,000 new buses are expected to join the RTC vehicle fleet this year, including 1,200 new additions.