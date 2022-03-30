TSRTC launch 100 mini buses to Yadadri temple from Uppal

Hyderabad: State-owned Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will operate over 100 mini buses from Hyderabad to Yadadri temple.

TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan and managing director V. C. Sajjanar on Wednesday flagged off the buses from the Uppal bus stand here.

The service has been launched in view of the huge rush of devotees to the hill shrine of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Yadadri in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, about 60 km from Hyderabad.

The temple was reopened for devotees on Monday after reconstruction and renovation work lasting for more than five years.

Sajjanar said buses were being operated from all the districts to Yadadri. The buses will reach the Uppal bus stand and from there, the devotees will reach Yadadri by mini buses.

He said every day 104 services will be operated from Uppal and Jubilee Bus Station (JBS). The fare will be Rs 100 from JBS and Rs 75 from Uppal.

Meanwhile, Sajjanar clarified that the TSRTC is not forcing employees to take voluntary retirement. He told reporters that 2,000 employees have registered their names for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS).

The TSRTC will work out the package after registering the names under the scheme.

Sajjanar said after completing the VRS process, the TSRTC will fill the vacancies.

Yadadri temple

After more than five years of renovation and reconstruction, Telangana’s Yadadri temple has transformed from a small hill shrine into a magnificent and sprawling pilgrimage centre and an architectural marvel.

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple, popularly known as Yadadri temple and located about 60 km from Hyderabad in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, has undergone a complete transformation in line with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s ambitious vision.

The mega project was taken up at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore and works were launched on October 11, 2016. After strenuous efforts put in by various agencies for more than five years, the temple was finally re-opened for devotees on Monday while the other works around it are yet to be completed.