TSRTC offers free bus travel to students appearing for SSC exams

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is offering free bus travel to students who will be appearing for their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations from April 3 to April 13, 2023.

Regardless of their distance and origin, students can avail of this free bus travel facility anywhere across the State. However, to avail of the free travel facility, students must produce their exam hall ticket and bus pass.

A total of 4,94,458 students have registered for the SSC examinations that will be conducted at 2,652 centers spread across the State. The timings of examinations are from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy recently reviewed the preparations for the SSC examinations through a video conference with district collectors. She appealed to the students to participate in the examinations without any pressure or confusion.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the exams, CCTV cameras have been installed at the examination centers, and a special control room comprising officials has been set up.

Hall tickets have been sent to the respective schools, and candidates can also download them online.