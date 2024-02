Hyderabad: An agreement was reached between Srisailam Devasthanam and the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Sunday, February 11, for sale of darshan tickets.

Under this agreement, TSRTC will offer the facility to book darshan tickets for Srisailam’s Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple to passengers travelling to Srisailam by RTC buses.

More than 1,200 darshan tickets will be available for passengers on a daily basis.