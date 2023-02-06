TSRTC to launch buses from Hyderabad, Rangareddy to Srisailam

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to starting 390 buses from Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Ranga Reddy region to Srisailam.

The special bus service will start from February 16 to February 19 in order to operate and control the rush of passengers.

RTC officials said these buses will start from MGBS, JBS, Dilsukhnagar, I.S.Sadan, KPHB, BHEL, and other places from the city.

The price range of traveling to Srisailam will differ according to the categories of bus.

Also Read Telangana Congress chief launches padyatra

The fares from MGBS to Srisailam in a super luxury bus would be Rs 600, Rs 540 for Deluxe, and Rs 460 for Express.

Similarly, fares from other places to Srisailam would be Rs 650 for Super Luxury, Rs 580 for Deluxe, and Rs 500 for Express buses.

For further details, passengers can contact 9959226248, 9959226248, and 9959226257 (MGBS); 9959226246 and 040-27802203 (JBS); 9959226250 (I.S.Sadan) and 9959226149 (KPHB and BHEL).

Tickets can be booked in advance on the TSRTC website.