TSRTC to ply buses for IPL match at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad

These buses will ply on 24 routes between 6 pm and 11:30 pm on May 16.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th May 2024 12:14 pm IST
Telangana: GO allowing free RTC bus travel for women, transpersons issued
Representational image

Hyderabad: In view of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match to be played at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, also known as Uppal Stadium, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to operate 60 exclusive buses.

These buses will ply on 24 routes between 6 pm and 11:30 pm on May 16.

Routes of TSRTC buses for IPL match at Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium

These special buses for the match will operate on 24 various routes such as Koti, Charminar, Chandrayangutta to RGIC stadium.

MS Education Academy

Here is the list of routes of TSRTC exclusive buses.

RoutesNumber of buses
Uppal Stadium to MP4
Ghatkesar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal4
HYT to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
NGO’s Colony to RGIC Stadium, Uppal4
IBPM to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
Lab quarters to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
Koti to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
AFZ to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
Lakdikapool to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
DSNR to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
JDM to RGIC Stadium, Uppal4
KPHB to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
MDCL to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
MYP to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
JBS to RGIC Stadium, Uppal4
HPT to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
ECIL X Roads to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
Bowenpally to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
Charminar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal4
Chandrayangutta to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
MP to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
Kondapur to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
BHEL to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2
LB Nagar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal2

The TSRTC buses will be available after the completion of the IPL match at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad to pick up the return traffic.

Controllers and enforcement squad teams will be available for hassle-free boarding and alighting of passengers at Uppal Stadium.

The in-charge officers can be contacted by dialing 9959226420, 9959226135, and 99592226144. The communication center can be contacted on cellphone numbers 9959226160 or 9959226154.

Also Read
Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024

SRH aims to seal a playoff berth

According to the schedule, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans are set to play an IPL match at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad on May 16 for which TSRTC buses have been arranged.

While SRH is looking to seal a playoff berth, GT aims to end the campaign on a high. Another win will be enough for SRH to seal a playoff berth as they need only one point to ensure qualification.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav (wk), Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier and BR Sharath.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th May 2024 12:14 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button