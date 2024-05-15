TSRTC to ply buses for IPL match at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In view of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match to be played at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, also known as Uppal Stadium, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to operate 60 exclusive buses.

These buses will ply on 24 routes between 6 pm and 11:30 pm on May 16.

Routes of TSRTC buses for IPL match at Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium

These special buses for the match will operate on 24 various routes such as Koti, Charminar, Chandrayangutta to RGIC stadium.

Here is the list of routes of TSRTC exclusive buses.

Routes Number of buses Uppal Stadium to MP 4 Ghatkesar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 4 HYT to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 NGO’s Colony to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 4 IBPM to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 Lab quarters to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 Koti to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 AFZ to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 Lakdikapool to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 DSNR to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 JDM to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 4 KPHB to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 MDCL to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 MYP to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 JBS to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 4 HPT to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 ECIL X Roads to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 Bowenpally to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 Charminar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 4 Chandrayangutta to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 MP to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 Kondapur to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 BHEL to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2 LB Nagar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal 2

The TSRTC buses will be available after the completion of the IPL match at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad to pick up the return traffic.

Controllers and enforcement squad teams will be available for hassle-free boarding and alighting of passengers at Uppal Stadium.

The in-charge officers can be contacted by dialing 9959226420, 9959226135, and 99592226144. The communication center can be contacted on cellphone numbers 9959226160 or 9959226154.

SRH aims to seal a playoff berth

According to the schedule, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans are set to play an IPL match at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad on May 16 for which TSRTC buses have been arranged.

While SRH is looking to seal a playoff berth, GT aims to end the campaign on a high. Another win will be enough for SRH to seal a playoff berth as they need only one point to ensure qualification.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav (wk), Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier and BR Sharath.