TSSPDCL to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during Ramzan, summer

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) started taking initiative to ensure uninterrupted Electric Supply during Ramzan and summer in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The electric cables and transformers are being changed in the areas which consume the additional electricity.

The people’s activities increase in market places during Ramzan and shops remain open till late at night. In order to meet any emergency, the TSSPDCL decided to utilize mobile transformers.

In view of the special nightly prayers (Tarawih) uninterrupted power supply is needed and hence it was decided to carry out the repairing work in time.

According to TSSPDCL officials, instructions were issued to the engineers to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during the summer and Ramzan season. An inventory of requirements will be carried out within two days to undertake the transformers, electric cables, and wires replacement works.

In view of the oncoming Ramzan coinciding with the summer season, the electric consumption is likely to be doubled and hence the TSSPDCL has decided to replace the transformers and wires and keep the mobile Transformers on standby.