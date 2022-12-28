TSWREIS invites applications for full-time women guest faculty posts

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), Hyderabad has invited applications from eligible women candidates to work as ‘guest faculty’ for the academic year 2023.

Vacancies have been notified for the position of lecturers in departments of Political Science, Economics, Environmental Law/Legal Language writing, History, History of Courts, and evidence subjects.

Selected candidates will be hired to teach the students of BA (LLB) 5-year course and PG physical chemistry subject as guest faculty (full-time).

The salary offered is Rs 32,500 per month for lecturers and Rs 26,000 per month for the post of librarian.

Interested candidates may send their resumes to the Principal, of TSWR Law College and PG Center, Chaitanyapuri, Hyderabad in person or via email.

For further details, contact 9603617134.