TSWREIS students excel in NEET 2022 too

Hyderabad: Students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) yet again came out with flying colors in NEET 2022 entrance examination, the results of which were announced on Wednesday. What makes their feat truly notable is the fact that their parents work as labourers, masons, farmers, auto-drivers, housemaids, security guards and so on.

These poor parents have been working day in and day out to make both ends meet, and yet they encouraged their sons and daughters to pursue education as it was only ray of hope for a better life.

A total of 160 students of TSWREIS secured top ranks at All India level in NEET and all these toppers are likely to secure medical seats this year. G Abhishek secured 912 all India rank in Scheduled Caste (SC) category. With tears in his eyes, he said, “It feels great. I am thankful to the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for providing free long-term NEET coaching for poor students like me. If not for the free NEET coaching by the government, I wouldn’t have fulfilled my dream of becoming a doctor”.

Another topper Srija, who secured 4723 All India rank in SC category said, “I lost my father when I was in VII class and my mother works as a servant in a small private company. No words are enough to thank the government and my teachers for their support. It’s a dream come true for a poor girl like me. I want to become a neurologist and help poor people” .

TSWREIS Secretary Ronald Rose, IAS, congratulated the toppers and said it is a matter of immense pride and joy that more than 500 students from villages and less privileged backgrounds joined medical colleges after the formation of Telangana”. No State in the country embarked on such a massive mission of preparing the meritorious SC/ST students for NEET and IITs/NITs. Teachers deserve a lot of appreciation for their dedication and nurturing the dreams of a better future for poor students”. The government of Telangana established 39 Centre of Excellence Colleges (COEs) with an objective of providing quality education and preparing students for higher studies on par with the well-off communities”.