TTA organizes mega convention in US

New York: Dr. Pailla Malla Reddy, founder of Telangana American Telugu Association (TTA) has organized a mega convention in New York, the United States. After the pandemic, it was the first mega event for Telugus in the US.

Cultural entertainment, spiritual and political events, shopping opportunities, and delicious food from all regions of Telugu states were part of the convention. Awards were also distributed during the convention.

Award Recipient Medical and Community Services Award D. Dwarakanatha Reddy, MD Movie-Digital Technology Award K Basi Reddy Best Filmmaker Award Yerneni Naveen Digital Media Business Award Padi Uday Reddy Pharmaceutical Business Award MSN Reddy Science and Technology Award Sathya P. Kunapuli Telugu Literature Award Nandini Sidda Reddy Sports Award Jayaprakash Enjapuri Youth Sports Award Anika Reddy Kolan Youth Innovation Award Nihal Tammana Fine Arts (Kuchipudi) Award Indira Sreeram Dixith Reddy Fine Arts (Kuchipudi) Award Swathi Atluri Journalism Award Arun Ayyagari Life-Time Achievement Award Malireddy Srinivasulu Reddy

The organization was incepted in 2016. The young leaders across the US have taken up various community activities such as immigration, finance seminars, and Health camps.

Apart from celebrating festivals including Bathukamma, the organization’s volunteers spent hundreds of sleepless nights providing emergency medicines and lifesaving equipment.

The organization has also celebrated Telangana Formation Day.

Pailla Malla Reddy

Reddy is not only the founder of TTA and NYTTA but also a great philanthropist. He helped a lot of people with jobs in pharma companies.

He is from Telangana State living in the US for the past more than 32 years.