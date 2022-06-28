TTA organizes mega convention in US

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Published: 28th June 2022 8:55 am IST
Pailla Malla Reddy
Pailla Malla Reddy

New York: Dr. Pailla Malla Reddy, founder of Telangana American Telugu Association (TTA) has organized a mega convention in New York, the United States. After the pandemic, it was the first mega event for Telugus in the US.

Cultural entertainment, spiritual and political events, shopping opportunities, and delicious food from all regions of Telugu states were part of the convention. Awards were also distributed during the convention.

AwardRecipient
Medical and Community Services AwardD. Dwarakanatha Reddy, MD
Movie-Digital Technology AwardK Basi Reddy
Best Filmmaker AwardYerneni Naveen
Digital Media Business AwardPadi Uday Reddy
Pharmaceutical Business AwardMSN Reddy
Science and Technology AwardSathya P. Kunapuli
Telugu Literature AwardNandini Sidda Reddy
Sports AwardJayaprakash Enjapuri
Youth Sports AwardAnika Reddy Kolan
Youth Innovation AwardNihal Tammana
Fine Arts (Kuchipudi) AwardIndira Sreeram Dixith Reddy
Fine Arts (Kuchipudi) AwardSwathi Atluri
Journalism AwardArun Ayyagari
Life-Time Achievement AwardMalireddy Srinivasulu Reddy

The organization was incepted in 2016. The young leaders across the US have taken up various community activities such as immigration, finance seminars, and Health camps.

MS Education Academy

Apart from celebrating festivals including Bathukamma, the organization’s volunteers spent hundreds of sleepless nights providing emergency medicines and lifesaving equipment.

The organization has also celebrated Telangana Formation Day.  

Pailla Malla Reddy

Reddy is not only the founder of TTA and NYTTA but also a great philanthropist. He helped a lot of people with jobs in pharma companies.

He is from Telangana State living in the US for the past more than 32 years.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest NRIs Corner updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button