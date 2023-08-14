TTD to install 500 CCTV cams to monitor movement of wild animals

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will install 500 CCTV cameras on both footpath routes leading to the temple to increase surveillance and monitor movement of wild animals.

“If necessary drone cameras will also be procured and put to use. Wildlife outposts with animal trackers and doctors will be available round the clock,” said TTD chairman B Karunakara Reddy.

He said that focus lights would be installed, and for the safety of devotees, forest staff with expertise in tracking wild animals will be deployed by TTD.

The TTD official said the practice of offering food items to animals is strictly banned and action will be initiated against those who violate the guidelines. “The hoteliers, along the footpath routes, have been instructed not to throw away or dump food wastes. About fencing, the final call is to be taken by forest authorities as per the law. After we receive a report from them, we will act accordingly,” said TTD chairman.

These measures were announced after a high-level meeting in which officers of TTD, district administration and forest officials took part. The meeting was held following death of a girl in a leopard attack on Friday, August 11, while she was on way to the temple along with her parents.

The TTD officials said that parents with children aged below 12 years will be allowed to trek the footpath routes only between 5 am and 2 pm. Other devotees can trek till 10 pm.

“As a safety measure, each devotee trekking the footpath will be provided with a wooden stick as a self-defense measure. Devotees will be allowed in groups along with a security guard,” said Karunakara Reddy.

Two-wheelers will be allowed to ply on ghat roads only between 6 am and 6 pm.