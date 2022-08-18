TTD to issue online darshan tickets for October on Thursday

During this time, only sarva darshan will be implemented.

Published: 18th August 2022
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD)

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) declared on Thursday that the online quota of Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets for October will be issued.

TTD, on the other hand, has decided to cancel all formats of special and privileged darshans during Lord Venkateswara’s nine-day annual Brahmotsavams. During this time, only sarva darshan will be implemented.

The Brahmotsavam will begin on September 27 with Dwajarohanam and end on October 5 with Chakrasana. Officials have urged the true believers to be aware of the changes and plan their pilgrimages accordingly.

