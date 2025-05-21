TTD to transfer non-Hindu employees, considers retirement option

Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu stated that only Hindus should be employed at the Tirumala temple.

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust Board, which manages the Tirumala Venkateswara temple, has decided to transfer non-Hindu employees from the organisation.

Speaking to the media after the board meeting on Tuesday, TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu said the board has approved a plan to relocate non-Hindu staff through alternative postings or by offering a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS).

He did not disclose the number of non-Hindu employees, but sources estimate that the move could affect around 300 of the TTD’s 7,000 permanent staff.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stated that only Hindus should be employed at the Tirumala temple, and that staff from other religions would be respectfully reassigned.

The board also approved the use of anti-drone technology to strengthen the temple’s security.

