Hampi Express TTE slaps passenger for requesting to speak in Kannada

The passenger was travelling from Mysuru to Koppal.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 27th April 2025 4:27 pm IST
TTE assaults passenger on the Mysuru-Hubballi Hampi Express train in Bengaluru after being asked to speak in Kannada
TTE assaults a passenger on train

Another incident of language row has been reported from Karnataka, where a ticket examiner (TTE) allegedly assaulted a Muslim passenger after the latter requested the former to speak in Kannada.

The incident occurred on April 24 on the Mysuru-Hubballi Hampi Express. Mahmad Basha Attar, a resident of Bhagyanagar in Koppal district, was travelling from Mysuru to Koppal on Thursday in the S-3 coach.

When the ticket examiner came to check his ticket, Basha requested that he speak in Kannada, for which the latter stated he did not know the language. “I started recording the conversation. Suddenly, the TTE slapped me and threw my phone away,” Basha was quoted by the Times of India.

MS Creative School

The incident escalated, prompting the ticket collector’s senior, Dixit, to intervene. “Though the senior official tried to restore peace, the TTE was not ready to listen and kept saying he would only speak in Hindi. He even threatened to file a case against me, citing that I had interrupted him from performing his duties,” Basha said.

Basha filed a grievance at the station manager’s office in Koppal the following day.

Also Read
‘God help us’: Air Force officer assaulted, abused in Kannada in Bengaluru

Earlier in the week, an Air Force officer claimed he was assaulted by a local biker while on his way to Bengaluru airport. The defence personnel alleged that he and his wife were abused in Kannada and attacked. However, his claims were later proved to be wrong when CCTV footages show the officer raining punches on the biker. An FIR was lodged against the officer.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 27th April 2025 4:27 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button