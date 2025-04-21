‘God help us’: Air Force officer assaulted, abused in Kannada in Bengaluru

An Air Force officer was allegedly assaulted and abused in Kannada by a biker while on his way to the Bengaluru airport with his wife, who is also an officer in the defence service.

The bleeding Air Force officer made a video narrating the attack and posing a question to the public: if Is this how defence personnel are treated.

Wing Commander Bose was scheduled to travel to Kolkata for a family emergency. His wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Bose, was driving him from the DRDO colony in CV Raman Nagar. Their car was stopped by a biker who, the Air Force officer alleges, started abusing the couple in Kannada.

“When he saw the DRDO sticker on my car, he said ‘You DRDO people’, and abused my wife. I couldn’t bear it. The moment I got out of my car, the biker punched me with his keychain on my forehead, and there was blood,” the officer said.

When the officer tried to get back into his car, the biker hit him on his head. “I think it was a stone. The man tried to break the glass of my car,” he said.

Angered and shocked, Wing Commander Bose shouted if this is how defence personnel are treated. “I stood there, shouting, ‘This is how you defend people whom we defend you, treating someone like this from the army, air force and navy’. Surprisingly, more people came and started abusing us. The biker even bit me on my finger. This is my condition,” he said.

The Air Force officer filed a complaint with the local police but claims no action has been taken so far. “God knows what would have happened if my wife were alone. This is what Karnataka has become, seeing the truth, the reality…I couldn’t believe it. God help us. God give me the power not to retaliate. Tomorrow, if law and order don’t help us, I will retaliate,” the officer said, concluding the whole episode was captured in his dash camera.

The Indian Air Force is yet to respond to the incident.

It remains unclear whether the assault was unprovoked or triggered by another incident. Police said they are trying to locate the officer, as no official complaint has been filed. However, they have identified his wife and are working to determine what exactly transpired.