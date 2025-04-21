CCTV footage contradicts Air Force officer’s assault claim in Bengaluru

After an Air Force officer alleged in a video that he was abused and attacked on his way to Bengaluru airport, CCTV footage reveals a different story.

New videos show Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose, who had claimed in the video that he ‘refrained from assaulting,’ raining punches at the biker (in a green hoodie), kicking him until the latter falls to the ground. The officer also smashes the biker’s mobile in rage.

Only after some locals stepped in did the situation calm down. The Air Force officer had earlier alleged that no one tried to stop the assault.

The videos are in stark contrast to the officer’s statements, where he said he was attacked with a key chain, leaving him bleeding. He also stated that when his wife, who is also an officer in the Indian Air Force, tried to intervene, the biker abused her too.

Meanwhile, East Bengaluru deputy commissioner of police (DCP) D Devaraj denied allegations of a language row and said it was a clear case of road rage. “The biker was driving in the opposite direction. It is a clear-cut case of road rage, which is very common in Bengaluru. Both of them could have avoided this. When the altercation took place, 6-7 youngsters tried to separate the two people and stop the fight. They tried their level best to pacify both of them,” the DCP told ANI.

“One person, Vikas Kumar, has been arrested,” the DCP added.

Wing Commander Bose was on his way to the Bengaluru airport. His wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Bose, was driving him from the DRDO colony in CV Raman Nagar. Their car was stopped by the biker who, the Air Force officer alleges, started abusing them in Kannada.