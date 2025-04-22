Bengaluru police register case against Air Force officer, FIR does not mention name

Bengaluru: City police, on Tuesday, April 22, registered an FIR against the Air Force officer, who had claimed he was violently assaulted and abused by a local biker while on his way to the Bengaluru airport.

However, the FIR does not mention Indian Air Force Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose’s name. Instead, it says, ‘Driver of HR 51 BA 8568.’

The FIR was lodged based on a counter complaint by biker Vikas Kumar, who was previously arrested on the officer’s complaint in a road rage incident, police said.

During questioning, Vikas Kumar claimed that he was passing by when the woman allegedly made a remark and he asked, “What are you talking about?” and then approached the IAF officer to ask, “What is Madam saying?”

Kumar works as a team head at a software company’s call centre.

On Monday, a video made by the 40-year-old officer went massively viral on social media platforms, where he alleged he and his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta, were verbally abused by Kannada-speaking individuals. The video showed the profusely bleeding officer claiming he was attacked with a key chain by the biker, and he “refrained from assaulting.”

Later in the day, CCTV footage revealed a different story, contradicting the officer’s earlier claims, showing him raining punches at the biker, kicking him until the latter fell to the ground. The officer also smashed the biker’s mobile in rage.

A case has been registered against Shiladitya Bose under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Byappanahalli police station based on the counter complaint given by Vikas Kumar, who alleged that he was also assaulted by the officer, said deputy commissioner of police (Bengaluru East) Devaraj D.

Kumar’s mother Jyothi, sought justice for her son and asked isn’t it wrong to put the blame entirely on her son? She said that being a commander, an Air Force officer, he thrashed her son and also damaged his bike.

“Even after doing all this, if we had given a complaint against the officer, it would have become a big issue. But we didn’t initially give a police complaint and returned, thinking let it go….this is a small issue. But now they (the officer and his wife) have made this a big issue and are troubling my son. I want justice for my son,” she added.

DCP Devraj termed the incident a clear-cut case of road rage. “An altercation took place between them. Both attacked each other. Analysis of CCTV footage from the area and videos recorded by bystanders showed that both parties could have avoided the conflict, he said.

“When they came to the police station, he was advised by the SHO to get first aid, as he was bleeding, and then return to file the FIR. But since he was getting late, he left for the airport. Once he went live on social media, we found out. We then traced Madhumita’s details and approached the DRDO quarters. She came to the station and lodged a complaint. We have registered an FIR under (section dealing with) grievous hurt,” he said.

Action will be taken as per law: CM

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he has asked police officials to take action in accordance with law irrespective of whoever is involved.

Stating that the IAF officer had made “unwarranted and derogatory” remarks about Karnataka and Kannadigas on social media, displaying conduct that is deeply disrespectful and inflammatory, he highlighted that the inclusive spirit of this land is well documented in history.

Later in a post on ‘X’ Siddaramaiah said, “In connection with a recent incident in CV Raman Nagar, Bengaluru, Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose assaulted a Kannadiga, Vikas Kumar, following a minor vehicle-related matter. Subsequently, he made unwarranted and derogatory remarks about Karnataka and Kannadigas on social media, displaying conduct that is deeply disrespectful and inflammatory.”

Kannadigas are proud of their mother tongue, but they are not parochial or intolerant. “It is not in our culture to attack or abuse others over linguistic matters,” he said.

“Karnataka has a long and proud tradition of embracing people from across the country, treating them with respect, and accepting them as one of our own. The inclusive spirit of this land is well documented in history,” he added.

“I urge all Kannadigas not to succumb to provocation or emotion. Let us uphold the law and maintain peace. Karnataka is governed by a government elected by the people of this land, and it stands firmly for justice and dignity,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)