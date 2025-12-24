Tucker Carlson named ‘Antisemite of the Year’ for opposing Gaza genocide

Former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson has been named “Antisemite of the Year’ by a US-based pro-Israeli group for opposing the genocide in Gaza.

The group, known as Stop Antisemitism, announced the designation for Carlson on December 21. It accused him of hostility towards Israel after he used his podcast and media appearances to criticise the Israel-Palestine war and the political influence of pro-Israel lobby groups in Washington.

The American political commentator has become a prominent voice denouncing Israel’s hold on US politics since October 2023. He has also repeatedly spoken about the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), calling its influence “an ongoing humiliation ritual” for American lawmakers and the country. Carlson also warned that the US is complicit in Israel’s war.

According to reports, Carlson also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of boasting about his influence over politicians in the US. In an interview in September 2025, the political commentator said, “Netanyahu is running around, this is a fact…, the Middle East, his region and his own country and telling people point blank, just stating it, ‘I control the United States. I control Donald Trump.”

Stop Antisemitism also said Carlson targeted prominent pro-Israel commentator Ben Shapiro for prioritising Israel while the United States faces deepening domestic crises.

Steve Bannon, former White House strategist for US President Donald Trump, who remains his close ally, launched scathing criticism of Shapiro at a major conservative convention recently. “Ben Shapiro is like a cancer, and that cancer spreads,” Bannon declared to cheers from the crowd, adding that he was a “Israel First” political pundit.

In a recent conference, the executive director of Stop Antisemitism, Liora Reznichenko, argued that punishing critics of Israel is an effective way to combat antisemitism. “The results speak for themselves,” she said. “We will shine a light on you that, thanks to Google and SEO, will follow you for the rest of your life.”

“When you look for a job, when you look for a spouse, when you look for a nanny, when you look for anything, our work will always be documented,” she added.

Reznichenko claimed responsibility for at least 400 people being fired from their jobs as a result of Stop Antisemitism’s online campaign. The group continues to target academics and activists for criticising Israel.