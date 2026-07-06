Tunga reservoir becomes Karnataka’s first full dam this monsoon

Shivamogga: Even as several parts of Karnataka continue to grapple with deficient monsoon rainfall, incessant showers in the Malnad region have brought cheer to farmers in Shivamogga district, with the Tunga Reservoir reaching its full capacity and becoming the first major dam in the state to fill up this monsoon season.

Heavy rainfall over the past three days has significantly increased inflows into the reservoir. Officials said the dam is currently receiving an inflow of 20,565 cusecs, prompting the authorities to release 18,051 cusecs of water into the Tunga River through 12 spillway gates as a precautionary measure to maintain safe storage levels.

The reservoir has attained its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 588.24 metres and is holding its full storage capacity of 3.24 TMC of water, bringing much-needed relief to farmers dependent on the irrigation project.

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However, the release of large volumes of water has raised concerns over a possible rise in river levels downstream. The district administration and irrigation authorities have advised people residing along the banks of the Tunga River to remain alert and avoid venturing into the river.

Officials have also appealed to fishermen, farmers and the general public to stay away from low-lying areas as water levels may fluctuate depending on further rainfall in the catchment.

The administration said it is closely monitoring the inflow and outflow and will regulate the discharge based on rainfall forecasts and water inflow into the reservoir. With more rain predicted in the Malnad region, authorities have urged residents living downstream to follow official advisories and take necessary precautions.