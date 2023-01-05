Tunisha Sharma birth anniversary: Remembering the late actor through her adorable looks

Tunisha Sharma, the 20-year-old actor who allegedly committed suicide last month, left her fans and co-stars heartbroken and shocked. The young actor, who was on her way to achieving stardom, had a large fan base who appreciated her aesthetics and dressing style. On the occasion of Tunisha’s 1st birth anniversary, let’s remember the rising star with some of her adorable looks.

Source: Instagram

In this picture, Tunisha can be seen in the get-up of her character from ‘Ali Baba: Daastan-e-Kabul’.

This click of Tunisha is from her 2022 Diwali celebration where she looks adorable in ethnic attire.

Tunisha looked cute and fashionable in a pair of khaki shorts and a top.

In this photo, Tunisha looks fresh as a daisy in her knotted cropped top.

Tunisha would often post pictures flaunting her beautiful smile.

This was the last post shared by Tunisha on the same day she was found dead.