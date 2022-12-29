Tunisha Sharma death case: Uorfi Javed supports Sheezan Khan

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT fame actor Uorfi Javed, on Thursday came out in support of Sheezan Khan who is the accused in the death case of Tunisha Sharma.

Taking to Instagram, Uorfi shared a note on her stories and wrote, “My 2 cents on Tunisha’s case yes he might be wrong, he might have cheated on her but we cannot blame him for her death. You absolutely cannot make someone stay with you who doesn’t want to stay. Girls no one I REPEAT NO ONE, is worth giving up your precious life for. Sometimes it might just seem like the end of the world but trust me it’s not. Think about the people who love you or just try loving yourself a bit harder. Be your own hero. Please give time some time. Even after the suicide the suffering doesn’t end, the ones that are left behind suffer even more.”

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show ‘Alibaba – Dastaan-e-Kabul’ on December 24. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

On Tuesday, Waliv Police said that Khan repeatedly keeps changing his statements and has not yet given any clear reason why he broke up with his ‘Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul’ co-star.

The deceased actor’s mother has claimed that Sheezan was cheating on Tunisha. On the basis of the statement of Tunisha’s mother, an FIR was registered and the actor was arrested.

According to the police, Sheezan broke down during interrogation in front of a woman officer.

“When the woman police officer of Waliv police station reached to interrogate the accused, he started crying. For two consecutive days, he kept on narrating different theories for breaking up with Tunisha but when a woman officer questioned him, he started crying,” an official said.

According to the officer, the actor did not open up and it was difficult to guess his emotions by looking at his body language till yesterday, but last night he started crying during interrogation.

No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police.

On Tuesday, fans, family, and members of the television and film industry bid a teary farewell to 20-year-old Tunisha at the Mira Road crematorium ground in Mumbai. Celebrities including Vishal Jethwa, Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur, and Shivin Narang among others attended Tunisha’s funeral.