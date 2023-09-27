Tunisia: 106 arrested for illegal immigration over past 48 hrs

The arrest operations were carried out in the southeastern province of Sfax and central Tunisia to crack down on illegal immigration.

Published: 27th September 2023 1:52 pm IST
Police arrest (Representative image)

Tunis: The Tunisian National Guard has said that it has arrested 16 organisers of several migrant smuggling networks over the past 48 hours.

The arrest operations were carried out in the southeastern province of Sfax and central Tunisia to crack down on illegal immigration, the Tunisian National Guard said on Tuesday in a statement on its Facebook account.

It added that 90 other wanted persons, 19 boats, and a “significant” sum of money of different currencies were also seized in the operations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Located in the central Mediterranean, Tunisia is one of the most popular transit points for illegal immigration to Europe.

Although Tunisian authorities have adopted rigorous measures to tackle the problem, the number of illegal immigrants heading to Italy has been on the rise.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

